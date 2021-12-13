Geraldine Nelson

Geraldine Rae Nelson, of Holcombe, died on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith after a brain aneurism. Last Sacraments were given by Father Papi Reddy Yeruva and Deacon Craig Sorensen. Gerri Rae’s wish was to be cremated. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, and family and friends will be notified.