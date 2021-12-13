Geraldine Nelson

Geraldine Rae Nelson, of Holcombe, died on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith after a brain aneurism.
Up until that time, Gerri Rae lived an active and independent life. Named after her two uncles, Gerald Boxwell and Raymond Boxwell, Gerri Rae was born in Ladysmith on Sept. 18, 1943, the daughter of Mary Eleanor Boxwell and Elmer W. Suihkonen. Gerri Rae spent her young years living on her parents’ farm near Sheldon. She attended Sheldon Elementary School, Ladysmith Catholic High School and graduated from Flambeau High School in 1961.
Married to Henry Beckett, Gerri Rae was the mother of surviving Thomas Edward Beckett of Sheldon and Debra Lynn Beckett (Drahos) of Brule. Gerri Rae is also survived by grandchildren, Nicholas Henry Beckett and Erin Rose Beckett and great-grandchild, Emily Mae Beckett. Gerri Rae is survived by Martin Minninger of Showlow, Ariz. Marty and Gerri Rae were cousins, but always loved each other as brother and sister.
Gerri Rae was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Eleanor and Elmer W. Suihkonen and husbands, Henry B. Beckett and Delbert Nelson.
Herb Amendt preceded Gerri Rae in death as well. The two spent many years riding motorcycles and traveling the country.
Gerri Rae worked for the WLDY Radio Station as a bookkeeper. For the Mount Senario College, she held the accounts payable position. While employed at Mount Senario College, Gerri Rae earned an associates degree. Later in her career, Gerri Rae worked in the registrar of deeds office at the Rusk County Court House. After retirement from the county, Gerri Rae kept the financial records for the town of Willard.
A talented quilter, Gerri Rae was a member of several quilting groups. She was an avid reader and active in the Ladysmith library. Gerri Rae was connected with the Rusk Country Historical Society as well.
Last Sacraments were given by Father Papi Reddy Yeruva and Deacon Craig Sorensen. Gerri Rae’s wish was to be cremated. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, and family and friends will be notified.
Memorials in Gerri Rae’s honor may be sent to: Ladysmith Library, 418 Corbett Ave. W, Ladysmith WI 54848; Rusk Country Historical Society, W8323 Fairground Rd, Ladysmith WI 54848 or Flambeau Area Piece Makers Quilt Guild at jbricco@yahoo.com.
