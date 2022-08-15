Betty Haske

Betty Jean Haske, 87, of Ojibwa, died on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at her home under the care of Regional Hospice Services. She was born on April 18, 1935, in Manteno, Ill.
She loved to garden and watch the birds in the feeders. She enjoyed playing games, crafting and taking care of her plants. Most of all, she loved her family more than anything. She was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Winter.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Joseph P. Haske; sons, Joseph M. Haske and Michael D. (Kriss) Haske, both of Yorkville, Ill.; daughter, Debra J. (Terrence) Hlava of Maryville, Tenn.; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 16, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Winter with Father Sunil Kumar Thumma and Deacon Mike Ryan celebrating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held on Monday, Aug. 15, from 5-7 p.m., at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith where a Scripture Service will be held at 7 p.m. An hour of visitation will also be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday morning at the church.
