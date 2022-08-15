Betty Haske

Betty Jean Haske, 87, of Ojibwa, died on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at her home under the care of Regional Hospice Services. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 16, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Winter with Father Sunil Kumar Thumma and Deacon Mike Ryan celebrating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held on Monday, Aug. 15, from 5-7 p.m., at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith where a Scripture Service will be held at 7 p.m. An hour of visitation will also be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday morning at the church.