Peter Borsellino

Peter “Pete” Borsellino, 93, of Chicago, Ill., died on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Adventist LaGrange Memorial Hospital in LaGrange, Ill. following complications of congestive heart failure.
Pete was born on Oct. 16, 1926, in Chicago, Ill., to Gaetano and Josefina (Ginex) Borsellino.
He married Dorothy Mrskos Barron on Nov. 5, 1988, in Glen Flora Lutheran Church in Glen Flora. She survives along with one son, Robert J. Barron of Glen Flora; three grandchildren, Robert P. Barron of Chippewa Falls, Jessica N. Barron (Kim Dvorak) of Farmington, Minn. and Jeremiah W. Barron of Ladysmith; two brothers, Joseph H. Mrskos (Myrtle Mrskos) of Anaheim, Calif. and Donald L. Mrskos (Marlene Mrskos) of Evergreen Park, Ill.; his sister, Margery J. Matz (Owen Matz) of Frankfurt, Ind.; sister-in-law, Donna Mrskos (the late Richard D. Mrskos) of Crown Point, Ind., and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Richard D. Mrskos and his father and mother-in-law, Joseph and Evelyn Mrskos.
Pete was a member of American Legion Post #1112 in Chicago, Ill. He worked 50-plus years as a pipe fitter for Union Local 597 and 15 years as a boiler maker in the Chicago area. He loved hunting, traveling, diving, boxing, weight lifting and was very active in Nashville, Tenn. during Fan Fair working with Marty Robbins.
From his early 20s, he became interested in restoring automobiles. Pete’s last restored car was a Lincoln convertible from the 1940s. He served three years in the Merchant Marines. He then enlisted in the Army and further was in the Army Reserves for five years. He was a devoted family man. He loved his son, Rob Barron and his grandchildren; Robert P., Jessica N. and Jeremiah Barron. He and his wife, Dorothy Mrskos Barron, spent a wonderful 52 years together and spent much of their time in Ladysmith.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, March 14, at Glen Flora Lutheran Church with Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating.
Burial will be at a later date in Ingram Cemetery.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted the family with the arrangements.
