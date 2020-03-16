Peter Borsellino

Peter “Pete” Borsellino, 93, of Chicago, Ill., died on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Adventist LaGrange Memorial Hospital in LaGrange, Ill. following complications of congestive heart failure. Funeral services were held on Saturday, March 14, at Glen Flora Lutheran Church with Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Ingram Cemetery.