Lorraine Schmitt

Lorraine A. Schmitt, 92, Medford, died on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at her residence in the city of Medford under the loving care of her family and Hope Hospice. Private family only graveside committal and VFW Auxiliary services were held for Lorraine at Holy Rosary Catholic Cemetery, Medford, with Father Patrick McConnell officiating. Family members served as pallbearers.