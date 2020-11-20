Lorraine Schmitt

Lorraine A. Schmitt, 92, Medford, died on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at her residence in the city of Medford under the loving care of her family and Hope Hospice.
Lorraine was born on Aug. 15, 1928, in the Township of Holway, the daughter of Edward J. and Lois R. (Taylor) Millikin. She attended Stetsonville elementary schools and was a graduate of Medford High School. Her marriage took place on Sept. 15, 1947, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Medford, to Isadore “Stubby” L. Schmitt, and he preceded her in death January 24, 2010.
She waitressed at Club 13, Black Bear Restaurant and Phil & Eleanor’s. She also was a cooking instructor for the 4-H, quilting instructor for Northcentral Technical College and worked as a cashier at the Medford IGA. She also did home daycare, having served 111 children over the years. She enjoyed quilting, knitting, sewing, cooking, baking, camping and canning. She donated quilted pillows to the Rusk County Wildlife Restoration Association. She was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church of Medford and its Ladies of Holy Rosary and was active in the Medford VFW Auxiliary where she served as a local and district past chairman.
Surviving are her children, David (Mary Ann) Schmitt of Hawkins, Joan (Robert) Mogensen of Sun City, Ariz., Michael (Cathy) Schmitt of Wausau, and Debra Chamberlain of Medford; grandchildren, Cory, Kimberly, Steven, Traci, Tonya, Misty, Amanda, Jessica, Jeremy and Cassandra and 10 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her siblings, Joyce Langteau of Seymour and Wayne “Butch” (Gerry) Faude of Boise, Idaho and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and siblings, Lucille Jari, Frances Paff and Clarence Millikin.
Private family only graveside committal and VFW Auxiliary services were held for Lorraine at Holy Rosary Catholic Cemetery, Medford, with Father Patrick McConnell officiating. Family members served as pallbearers.
Hemer Funeral Service of Medford and Rib Lake is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit hemerfuneralservice.com.
