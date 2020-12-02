Raymond Lubner, 82, of Ladysmith, died on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center in Ladysmith.
Ray was born on April 20, 1938, to Lawrence and Anna (Lorence) Lubner.
He served in the U.S. Army and was a member of several veterans organizations including the Ladysmith Veterans Association. He volunteered at the hospital in Ladysmith for many years.
He was a member of the UCC Church in Ladysmith. He worked for many years at the Brost Cheese Factory in Conrath.
Ray is survived by his sister, Janice Lubner of Ladysmith and seven nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Roseann Swanson and Henrietta Fair and his brother, Philip Lubner.
A memorial service will be held in the spring of 2021 at Woodlawn Cemetery in Sheldon.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted with the arrangements.
