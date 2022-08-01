John Sieja

John V. Sieja, 63, formerly of Weyerhaeuser, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield.
He was born March 27, 1959, in Rice Lake, to Joe and Stephanie Sieja and grew up on a farm in Weyerhaeuser.
John attended Weyerhaeuser public school and graduated in 1978. During his high school years, he played football along side his brother Mike. After graduation, he began working at Weather Shield Windows in Ladysmith. This would be his lifelong career. John lived every minute of his life to the fullest. He loved fishing, hunting, four-wheeling and snowmobiling. John had a deep love of family and friends. Whatever was important to them, was important to him. He was the person who would drop anything to be there for you.
John especially loved his brothers, Joe, Mike and Mike’s wife, Linda, and their children, Stephanie and Roxanne. He was very proud to be their uncle.
In 2011, he suffered serious injuries in a farm accident and was fortunate to have a wonderful caregiver, Agnes Styczynski, who helped with his recovery. This allowed him to remain at home for several more years. The last year and a half of his life, he lived at Meadowbrook in Chetek. The family is grateful for the care and support he received there.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Stephanie Sieja along with his maternal grandfather, John Gruszka.
He is survived by his brothers, Mike (Linda) Sieja and Joe Sieja and nieces, Stephanie (Brad) Bowers and Roxanne Sieja.
A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 11, from 9-11 a.m. at Nash–Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce. Burial will then follow in the St. Boniface Cemetery in Chetek.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.