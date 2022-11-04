Donna Severson

Donna Mae Severson, age 73, of Hawkins, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Donna was born Aug. 5, 1949, in Hannibal, to Edward and Dora Hendricks (Morris). She graduated from Hawkins High School in 1967 as Valedictorian. She married Ronald Severson on July 29, 1967, in Hannibal.

Donna enjoyed music, fishing, sewing, knitting, baking, canning, crafting, painting, gardening, and farming, including milking cows and spending time with her family and her grandchildren.

Donna worked on their farm, at the Rusk County Nursing Home in Ladysmith, the activity director at the Gilman Nursing Home in Gilman, and the Nursing Home in Phillips.

She is survived by her husband, Ronald of Hawkins; her son, Shawn (Patricia Holt) of Tony; her grandchildren, Dustin Severson (Hannah Anderson) of Hawkins and Alexis Lichwa (Anthony) of Allenton; her brother, Dale Hendricks (Laura) of Gilman; her sister-in-law, Patti Hendricks of Phillips and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Dora Hendricks; her brother, George Hendricks; her sister, Virginia Hendricks and her children, Timothy Severson and Ronda Severson.

A funeral service was held at 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 4, with Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith. Burial was at Hillcrest Cemetery in Hawkins.