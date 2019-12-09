Anthony Silva

Anthony "Tony" Silva, 66 of Ladysmith, died on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 at his home under the care of Lakeview Medical Center Hospice. He passed after a one month battle with pancreatic cancer.
Tony was born on Dec. 26, 1952 in Gloucester, Mass. He lived in various states and Japan throughout his 30 year Marine Corps career. He moved to Ladysmith when he retired in November 2002.
He married Ellen (Swanson) Silva in Ladysmith on Jan. 8, 1977.
He was an honorably retired U.S. Marine who dedicated 30 years to the military.
He was a fulltime worker at Walmart in Ladysmith on first shift.
He was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Church.
He was a member of the American Legion and a former commander of the American Legion.
Tony is survived by his wife, Ellen; his children, Chasity (Joel) Bussey of Niantic, Conn. and Steven of Ladysmith and five grandchildren, Marc Silva, Gabriella Morales, Kamia Silva, Juan Morales and Albert Bussey. He is also survived by his brothers, Richard (Lynne) of Salem, N.H., Thomas Silva of Dracut, Mass. and John Silva of Florida.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Pamela Silva.
Funeral services were held on Friday, Dec. 6, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. Military Honors were provided by an active U.S. Marine Corps detachment out of St. Paul, Minn. as well as the Rusk County American Legion Moore-Long Post 64.
His remains were cremated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.