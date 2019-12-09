Anthony Silva

Anthony "Tony" Silva, 66 of Ladysmith, died on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 at his home under the care of Lakeview Medical Center Hospice. He passed after a one month battle with pancreatic cancer. Funeral services were held on Friday, Dec. 6, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. Military Honors were provided by an active U.S. Marine Corps detachment out of St. Paul, Minn. as well as the Rusk County American Legion Moore-Long Post 64. His remains were cremated.