Jacob Diesterhaft

Jacob G. Diesterhaft, born on Dec. 4, 1990, has passed away after losing a battle against a very aggressive form of leukemia on June 24, 2023.
Jacob was a member of the Local 139 Union, where he operated heavy equipment. He loved to reload ammunition, shoot guns, deer hunt and fish. A perfect day for him was a day on the water on his pontoon with his wife, Nicole, and his children, Jacob (12), Liam (10), Owen (6) and Jenna (2).
He also enjoyed grilling out and smoking meat. His flip-flop chicken was his specialty and enjoyed by family and friends alike.
His family will be having a celebration of life at 3 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 6, at the Heart of the North in Ladysmith. Friends and family welcome.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted the family.
