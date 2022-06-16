Virginia Bruger

Virginia “Susie” Bruger, 97, of Ladysmith, died on Monday, June 13, 2022, at Vita Care Living in Ladysmith. She was born on Jan. 17, 1925, in Biwabik, Minn. to Edward and Elsa (Mattson) Glass.
Susie moved to the local area in 1939. She married Ellwood H. Bruger on Jan. 10, 1944 in Duluth, Minn. She was a payroll clerk for Butler Shipyard in Superior during WWII, was a grease monkey on Molly Steam Engines, a housewife, did office work for Production Credit Association/Farm Bureau and taught in Ladysmith elementary and junior high schools. She enjoyed camping and travel, especially RV travel with her brother and sister-in-law. Susie was a member of the United Church of Christ Congregational where she was a Sunday School teacher and financial secretary.
She is survived by her two daughters, Beth Geis (Jerry) of St. Paul, Minn., and Barbara Bruger of Ladysmith and her beloved grandchildren, Jennifer (Mark), Jason, Joan (Steve) and Janice (Patrick).
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ellwood on April 22, 1981; five brothers and four sisters.
Susie’s wishes were that no services be held. She will be buried with her husband, Ellwood, in Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, Minn.
A special thank you to Vita Care Living, St. Croix Hospice and Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith.
Commented