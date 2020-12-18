Marian Tomaszewski

Marian Edna (Weltzin) Tomaszewski, 85, of Ladysmith, joined our Heavenly Father on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. She passed away peacefully at the Care & Rehab-Ladysmith. A celebration of her life will be held at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith. Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday, Dec. 20, starting at 4 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Dec. 21, at the funeral home with Rev. Christopher Martin officiating. There will also be one hour of viewing on Monday prior to the funeral service. Burial will be in the Conrath Cemetery.