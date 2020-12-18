Marian Tomaszewski

Marian Edna (Weltzin) Tomaszewski, 85, of Ladysmith, joined our Heavenly Father on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. She passed away peacefully at the Care & Rehab-Ladysmith.
Marian was born in Ladysmith on March 27, 1935, to Frederick and Mildred (Olson) Weltzin. She had two sisters and two brothers who preceded her in death, Mildred (Ellen), Delores, Fred and Laverne (Ernie).
She married Robert J. Tomaszewski on May 8, 1971, at Hope Lutheran Church in Ladysmith. They combined their children to make a ready-made family of eight children. It was very brave on both their parts!
Before re-marrying, Marian put herself through college to earn her degree while caring for her seven children and working several part time jobs. She was an amazing woman and a wonderful mother!
She worked very hard all of her life. Her last employment was with a research agency for the government. She helped compile data on Reye’s Syndrome which helped countless children and families in the future.
Marian was a long-time county chairman of the Rusk County Republican Party and a state delegate. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, American Red Cross Grey Ladies, Dorcas Society and a self-appointed ambassador to nursing home residents for years.
Marian is survived by her husband, Robert J. Tomaszewski, and their children. Robert L. Raasch of Porta Vallarta, Mexico, Melody Beres of Quinnesec, Mich., Gregory G. Raasch of Ladysmith, Dawn and Gary Adams of Ojibwa, Kelly P. Raasch of Toledo, Ohio, Kimberly D. Raasch of Quinnesec, Mich., Timothy S. Raasch of Ladysmith and Michael J. Tomaszewski of Conrath. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson, Grayson, and several beloved nieces and nephews.
A celebration of her life will be held at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith. Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday, Dec. 20, starting at 4 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Dec. 21, at the funeral home with Rev. Christopher Martin officiating. There will also be one hour of viewing on Monday prior to the funeral service.
Burial will be in the Conrath Cemetery.
