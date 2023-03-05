On March 4, 2023, Susan Szotkowski (Kuchta) passed away at home surrounded by her family, ending her long battle with brain cancer, which she fought fiercely and courageously.
Susan graduated from Flambeau High School in 1970. She later followed her dream and became a teacher. Teaching was her true passion. She cared deeply for the students in her classroom and took great pride in providing them with an engaging education. She loved bringing social studies to life and looked forward to teaching every day.
Susan loved painting, gardening and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a strong, driven, and passionate person.
Susan is survived by her husband, Bob Szotkowski; daughter, Melissa Szotkowski; daughter, Shaylae (Brian) Butzler; son, Dan (Molly) Szotkowski; grandchildren, Eden, Burke and Lucy Szotkowski; brothers, Darrell (Cheri) Kuchta, Ken (Barb) Kuchta, Don Kuchta and Mike Kuchta; sisters, Joanne (Duane) Phetteplace, Dorothy (Gary) Guns, Janet Baughman and Dianne (Phil) Verdegan, and many brothers and sisters in law, cousins, nephews, nieces and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Amy Lucille Kuchta (Teele); sister, Jean Lund; sister, Donna Kupferschmidt; brother-in-law, Kevin Baughman; brother-in-law, George Szotkowski; father-in-law, Arthur Paul “Huskie” Szotkowski; mother-in-law, Mildred (Lybert) Szotkowski and son-in-law, Dale Cuperus.
In lieu of flowers the family will be accepting donations to go toward Susan’s passion projects. A celebration of life will be held this summer.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
