Jean Hansen

Jean Shirley Ahlstrom Hansen, 95, of Green Bay, died Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the Jack and Engrid Meng Unity Hospice Facility after a lengthy illness.
She was born on June 15, 1926,in Ashland, to Elbin and Mary (White) Ahlstrom. Jean and Robert E. Hansen were married in Ladysmith on Jan. 10, 1948.
Jean was a homemaker and liked knitting, baking and needlework. She was a volunteer at both the Rusk County Memorial Hospital and Rusk County Nursing Home and was a member of the Rusk County Nursing Home Auxiliary. Jean was a member of whichever Roman Catholic Parish she lived in (Our Lady Of Sorrows when living in Ladysmith) and was in several church choirs throughout her life. She also played the piano and liked to read and play bridge.
Survivors include four daughters, Susie Hanson of Green Bay, Sherri (Charles) Roback of Sewell, N.J., Sally (David) Breisch of New Market, Md. and Sande (Glen) Nelson of Rochester, Minn.; seven grandchildren, Christopher, Christina, Jennifer, Joseph, Kathryn, Michael and Daniel; five great-grandchildren, Natalie, Sam, Jacob, Fox and Elwood; her brother, E. Wayne (Kacy) Ahlstrom of Manchester, Mo. and two sisters, Yvonne (Richard) Falge of Burbank, Calif., and Carla (Donald) Allison of Lexington, Ky.
Jean was preceded in death by her mother and father, Elbin and Mary (White) Ahlstrom and her husband, Robert, who died Nov. 11, 2011.
A Mass of Christion Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, May 26, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith with Father Papi Reddy Yeruva and Deacon Doug Sorenson celebrating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith. A visitation will be held on Thursday morning at the church starting at 10:30 a.m.
The Nash – Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the Mass.
