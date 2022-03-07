Frederic Barlow

Frederic “Fred” Lee Barlow, age 71, passed away surrounded by family on Thursday, March 3, 2022.
Fred was born on July 29, 1950, to the late Everett and Lucille (Kinney) Barlow. He was born in Stoughton, spent his youth on Lake Kegonsa until moving to Rockdale where he spent time on the farm and attended Rockdale Grade School, later graduating from Cambridge High School in 1968. He then entered the Marine Corps and was stationed in San Diego, Calif., and Newport, R.I. (Naval War College), from 1969-1971. Upon returning home he trained at the Wisconsin School of Electronics in Madison.
He married his wife of 50 years, Mary Ellen (Legge) Barlow on Oct. 9, 1971, in Cambridge. They moved to Clinton, where they lived for 24 years and welcomed two daughters, Tracy (Barlow) Peed and Lisa (Barlow) Mathias.
Fred worked as a journeyman electrician for Gunite Division of Kelsey Hayes (Rockford, Ill., 1973-1982) and General Motors (Janesville Assembly for 27 years). They returned to Rockdale, where they lived until Fred retired in 2009. Fred and Mary spent 12 years of retirement on the shores of the Chippewa River in Holcombe, at their vacation home turned retirement retreat.
Fred was a lover of all sports, especially his Brewers, Badgers and Packers. He was an avid nature lover and fisherman, focusing his time and effort with Oakland Conservation Club and Red Cedar Lake. He loved spending time with family on his boat fishing the Chippewa River and nearby lakes.
Fred is survived by his wife, Mary (Legge) Barlow; daughters, Tracy (Brody) Peed and Lisa (Luke) Mathias, and two grandchildren. Addison Jackson Peed. He is survived by his siblings, Joel (Barbara) Barlow, David (RuthAnn) Barlow, Bruce (Karen) Barlow, Sue Block and Greg (Margo) Barlow; his siblings-in-law and good friends, Jim (Edie) Legge, Dick (Barb) Legge, Bonnie (Rick) Harder, and Ginger (Herman) Holzapfel, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Lucille Barlow and in-laws, Donald and Beatrice “Bea” Legge.
A celebration of life will be held in summer 2022 at the family home on the Chippewa River in Holcombe.
Nash-Jackan funeral Homes in Ladysmith is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.nash-jackan.com/obituary/fredric-fred-barlow.
