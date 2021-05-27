Albert Mautner

Albert J. Mautner, 76, of Ladysmith, died on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at his home under the care of Marshfield Medical Center Rice Lake Hospice.

Albert was born on Aug. 2, 1944, in Ladysmith, to Joseph and Ellen (Youngberg) Mautner. They preceded him in death.

Albert married Cheryl M. Zajec on Jan. 8, 1979, in Ladysmith. He loved gardening and his greenhouse. He enjoyed hunting with his son and grandsons and especially enjoyed his “little instigator,” Amanda.

He is survived by his wife Cheryl; five children, Dawn (Bob) Cynor of Sheldon, Connie (Donald) Grey of Ladysmith, Amy (Brian) Dziewior of Clarksville, Tenn., Amanda (Derrick) Lashua of Milwaukee and Andrew (Melissa) Mautner of Ladysmith; four grandsons, Spencer and Mason Mautner and Noah and Oliver Dziewior; four sisters, Laura (Roland) Tyson of Ladysmith, Judy (Marlin) Swanson of Amery, Rosemary (Don) Dvorak of Ladysmith and Esther Pfefferle of Ladysmith and his precious little dog, Amma.

A celebration of life is being planned for August 2021 in Ladysmith.

Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.