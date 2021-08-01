Betty J. DesJarlais, 61, of Ladysmith, passed away unexpectedly Monday, July 26, 2021.
Betty was born on July 18, 1960 in Rice Lake and grew up in Ladysmith, the daughter of Mike and Cindy Kelley. She loved catering and cooking and worked in the dietary field for over 40 years, the majority being at Ladysmith Nursing Home. Betty had a kind and generous heart, her love of cooking was shared with many family and friends, but don't ask for a recipe.
Betty was married Oct. 6, 1990 to Mark DesJarlais. They enjoyed spending time with family and friends, Sunday dinners and Packer parties. Betty was generous to a fault, be it her friends, employees, residents or strangers. In true form, in the end Betty was able to give the gift of organ donation.
Betty is survived by husband, Mark; mother, Cindy Kelley; step-mother, Cheryl Kelley; sisters, Rhonda Kelley, Patti (Dennis) Bertlesen and Michele (Dirk) Meyers and step-sister, Carissa (Mike) Anderson. She was the favorite aunt for many nieces and nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by her father, Mike Kelley; grandparents, J.O. and Wilma Kelley and Richard and Myrtle Applebee and nephew, Jared Jandrt.
Visitation will be at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith on Friday, Aug. 6, from 3-6 p.m. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. with Deacon Doug Sorenson officiating with a gathering to follow at Tee-Away.
Burial will be at the Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith on Saturday, Aug. 7, at 11 a.m.
