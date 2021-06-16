Robert Giencke

Robert John Giencke, passed away peacefully in his own home on June 13, 2021, surrounded in love at the age of 91.
Robert grew up on the family farm in Waukesha. He was married to the love of his life, Dolores Egofske Giencke, for over 70 years. They married in 1950 and spent the first 40 years of their married life living at the family farm in Waukesha, Wisconsin and later moved to their home on Lake Holcombe in 1991.
A hard-working and dedicated husband who cherished creating a beautiful home for himself and his wife, Robert spent many hours tending to his yard and visiting with his friends. He treasured his many friendships. His sense of humor was a gift to everyone who loved him.
Robert enjoyed connecting and sharing memories with his family and friends as often as he could. He will be deeply missed by his loving family and many friends, new and lifelong. Living on the lake, Robert enjoyed fishing, boating, and watching the wildlife that visited his bay.
He also enjoyed hunting and was an active member of several gun and sportsmen’s clubs. In his younger years, Robert was a talented baseball player who played on many leagues and old-timer’s teams.
Robert began his long and rewarding career working on the family farm in Waukesha. In 1957 he launched his own home building company. A skilled mason, in 1960 Robert pivoted his company into full-time concrete and masonry contracting. In addition to operating his masonry business, from 1973 to 1986 Robert worked side-by-side with his son, David Giencke, as the third and fourth generations to farm the family’s Waukesha farm. When he retired to Holcombe in 1991, Robert semi-retired from construction and eventually eased into full retirement.
Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores Giencke, who passed away due to Covid-19 on Dec. 14, 2020.
Robert is survived in death by his four children, Christine (Steven) Untiedt of Abbotsford, David (Sharon) Giencke of Pryor, Okla., Bruce (Brenda Anderson) Giencke of Holcombe and James (Bonnie) Giencke of Nashotah.
His grandchildren will miss him dearly including, Thomas (Jessi Weber) Untiedt, Alyssa (Derk) Van Doorn, Daniel (Danielle) Giencke, Katie Giencke, Stephanie (Daryl) Schrader, Jonathan (Elizabeth) Giencke, Kelly Rodwell, Paul (Liz Emmons) Giencke, Amy (Andrew) Middleton, Jeff Giencke. And he will be held in the hearts of his 13 great-grandchildren.
Robert is also survived by his sister, Marion Giencke of Waukesha.
A celebration of life and inurnment will be held in the summer of 2021.
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Service Cornell is assisting with the arrangements.
