Donald Rubow, 86, entered the Kingdom of God surrounded by his loved ones on Monday, March 20, 2023.
Don was born in Wausau on July 12, 1936, to Raymond and Mary Rubow. He was later joined by his siblings Nancy and Gary. Don started his education journey at St. James Catholic School, then Holy Name Catholic School, where he met JoAnne Rogalla and Donna Poeske. He graduated from Wausau High School in 1954. Don had entered UW-Wausau Extension Center for one year then continued at St. Norbert’s College in De Pere, where he completed his bachelor of science degree in education. He married the love of his life, JoAnne, on Sept. 7, 1957, and they were soon joined by daughters, Cheri Rae and later by Pamela Anne. Don received his Master’s in Education from UW-Eau Claire in 1967.
Don began his teaching career in Webster. He then joined the Ladysmith School District in August 1959 teaching social studies in the junior high. Don later served as the assistant principal then principal at the Ladysmith High School from the 1970s until his retirement in June 1995. He continued to communicate with former students; of which many told him how much they appreciated him after their school days.
Don was committed to community service, serving on the Ladysmith City Council, Rusk County Board and Ladysmith School Board. He was also part owner of Greenwood Manor where he spent many hours helping others.
Don had many interests including fishing, bowling, grilling, reading books and gardening. Anything to do with history or talking politics (especially with his coffee buddies) was fair game. But when his grandchildren arrived all the joys of these interests were increased 100% especially when the last one arrived; his one and only favorite granddaughter.
Don along with his wife shared an abundance of experiences with their life-long friends, Bob and Donna Konkol. The two families went on many adventures where they often received group rates.
Don is survived by his wife, JoAnne; daughters, Cheri Patt and Pam (Mark) Birrittella; grandchildren, Nathan, Zach and Chase Patt; Luke and Stephanie Szura and great-grandchild, Hayden Patt; sister, Nancy Singer and brother, Gary (Beverly) Rubow.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, March 26, 2023 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Tony with Father Papi Reddy Yeruva and Deacon Doug Sorenson celebrating. Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. until the service time on Sunday at the church in Tony.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorials to be sent to the American Cancer Society.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the services.
