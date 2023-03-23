Donald Rubow, 86, entered the Kingdom of God surrounded by his loved ones on Monday, March 20, 2023. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, March 26, 2023 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Tony with Father Papi Reddy Yeruva and Deacon Doug Sorenson celebrating. Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. until the service time on Sunday at the church in Tony.