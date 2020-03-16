Bernard Host, Jr.

Bernard “Ben” F. Host, Jr., 92, of Bruce, died on Thursday, March 12, 2020. A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 20, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bruce with visitation from 9-11 a.m. and a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Father Papi will officiate. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Bruce.