Bernard Host, Jr.

Bernard “Ben” F. Host, Jr., 92, of Bruce, died on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Ben was born on June 18, 1927, in Rensselaer, Ind., to Bernard F. Host, Sr. and Rosalie C. Schramm.
He lived in Chicago, Ill. until age 9, then moved to Bruce. He was a lifelong resident of Rusk County after coming here in 1936.
Ben married Bonnie Lee Trott in Bruce on Aug. 30, 1969.
He was a lifelong area dairy farmer. He was a member of the Rusk County Farmers’ Union Board of Directors. He also was a FFA member and supporter.
Ben was the town of Thornapple treasurer for 42 years from 1957-1999. He served on the Bruce School Board for 33 years from 1982-2015. He was involved in the Bruce bowling leagues.
Ben was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bruce and Bruce Knights of Columbus.
Ben was the only child of Bernard Sr. and Rosalie, but had many cousins out of state (Chicago area) and numerous family members through marriage in the Bruce and Ladysmith areas.
A lifelong resident of Rusk County, Ben made many friends and acquaintances through his years on the Bruce School Board, town of Thornapple, and bowling leagues.
Ben enjoyed rural life and agriculture, even in his final years growing plants and vegetables.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie and his children, Bernard F. Host, III (Jennifer) of Green Bay, Christopher M. Host (Tanya) of Sobieski, Martin F. Host (Sarah Lehman) of Bruce, Richard J. Host of Minneapolis, Minn. and Lee D. Host (Faith) of Green Bay. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Cassandra DeWolfe (Zak), Sydney Host (Josh Beery), Austin Host, Scotlynn Host, Chloe Host, Calli Host, Harper Host, Braylin Benson and Brooklyn Host and step-grandchildren, Amber Rustlie and Emma Rustlie.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 20, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bruce with visitation from 9-11 a.m. and a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Father Papi will officiate.
Burial will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Bruce.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home will officiate.
