Donald Paul Walker, Jr., 62, of Bruce, died on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Eau Claire, after a two year battle with cancer.
Donald was born on Nov. 21, 1957, in Rockford, Ill., to Donald and Judith Walker. He was a breeder of Arabian horses and moved to Rusk County on Feb. 1, 1993, after marrying Mary J. Powell in Clinton.
Donald is survived by his wife, Mary; his mother, Judith of Rockton, Ill., his brothers, Zack of Texas and Joe of Iowa and his sisters, Nyla of Rockford, Ill. and Kellie of Clinton.
He was cremated and will be buried in Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Geneva.
The Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
