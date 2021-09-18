Koltin Zehner

Koltin John Zehner, 45, of Ladysmith, passed away suddenly on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.
Koltin was born in Ladysmith on Oct. 19, 1975, to George “Buck” and Sharon Zehner.
He met his soulmate, Jaime, at the age of 42. They got married in Las Vegas, Nev., on Feb. 26, 2018, and spent two weeks traveling around the states. The love they shared for one another was something rare and beautiful, their hearts would beat as one, together.
Koltin had a love and great talent for wrestling. There were countless hours spent in his family’s front yard with his brothers and friends trying to learn new moves getting ready for the next meet. He enjoyed bow hunting and anything that allowed him to be outdoors. He loved his family immensely and anyone who was lucky enough to be called his friend, knew he was a true, real, kind soul with a heart of gold. They knew they could call him anytime and count on him to do whatever he could to help.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jaime of Ladysmith; his father, Buck Zehner of Ladysmith; his brother,Guy (Vickie) Zehner of Ladysmith; his sister, Danyel (Gerald) Grunseth of Ladysmith and a sister-in-law, Christine Zehner of Ladysmith. He is also survived by three daughters, Jaidyn Grey, Kylie Grey and Emma Niles and two sons, Billy Niles, Jr. and Evan Niles.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Biff Zehner; mother, Sharon Zehner, and his great-niece, Myka Chandler.
There will be a celebration of life for Koltin John Zehner on Saturday, Oct. 30, at the 5th Quarter in Ladysmith, starting at 3 p.m.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
