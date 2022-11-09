Delta Flader

Delta May Flader (McManus), 98, died on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
Delta was born on May 2, 1924, to Clarence and Gladys McManus of Jump River. After completing nursing school, she entered the US Army Cadet Nursing Corp and was stationed at Fort Custer, Mich., until 1945. In 1948, she married Thomas Flader (deceased 2006), and they lived in these cities: Genesee, Englewood, Evergreen and Grand Junction, all in Colorado.
In 1972 the family moved to Vancouver, Wash., where Delta lived until passing on. She volunteered at the local senior center and the American Legion, sang in numerous choirs, vigorously tap danced into her eighties and was active in her church.
She is survived by her children, Michael, Patrick, Jeffery and Katherine and three grandchildren, Gabriel, Michael and Anna.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 16, at American Legion Post 14, 4607 NE St James Road, Vancouver, Wash.
Please share a memory at www.columbian.com/obits.
Deceased's funeral arrangements are being handled by Evergreen Staples Funeral Home, PO Box 5426, Vancouver, WA 98668.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.