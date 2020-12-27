Ivan Webster

Ivan Lavern Webster, age 83, of Donald, died Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at Marshfield Clinic Hospital-Eau Claire.
Ivan was born on April 7, 1937, at home, to the late Ernest and Sylvia (Oats) Webster. He grew up in the Donald area, and he married Effie Morris on April 28, 1954. They resided in the Donald area and raised their family there.
He spent many years as a farmer in the Donald/Hannibal area, working at Weathershield with his late wife, Effie. He also managed mink ranches for the McArther’s in Janesville and Minocqua.
Ivan’s love of baseball began in the town of Donald where he played for the Donald Devils for many years. He went on to coach numerous baseball and softball teams. One of his favorite hobbies was deer hunting. He was a big sports fan of baseball and football, and he sometimes had two games playing at one time.
He enjoyed tending to his chickens, watching Jeopardy, going to the casino, playing card games, gardening and spending time with his grandchildren.
Ivan is survived by his children, Shelli (Jason) Heath of Pembine, Diane (Larry Ringer) Zink of Sheldon, Gary (Sue Glebke) Webster of Hannibal, David (Bonnie) Webster of Hawkins and great-grandson “son,” Nathan Webster. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Tony, Erica, Adam (Amanda) and Casey Webster, Crystal (Kevin) Andres, Jade Zink, Nicole (Luke) Stewart, Samantha, Trent, Elisha, Micah, Evert and Josiah Heath; 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; his sisters, Rosella Mravik of South Milwaukee and Mary (Joe) Thorgerson of Jump River; his brothers, Leland (Sylvia) and Marvin (Theresa), both of Gilman, and his companion, Little Dog.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Effie in 2012l his sister, Joan Morris; his brothers, Stanley, Gordon, Donald and Rodger and his granddaughter, Stephanie Webster.
A visitation was held on Saturday, Dec. 26, at Gilman Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow in the Donald Cemetery at a later date. After the Covid crisis there will be a public memorial service.
