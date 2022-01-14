Anna Alice Caproon Phetteplace passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.
Anna was born in Glen Flora on April 24, 1940. She went to school in Glen Flora. She was married to Allen Phetteplace and had four children. They were married for 25 years.
She worked many different places in her life. She was a great cook. She worked at the El Rancho, Bobbies Grill, Little Kay's, The Spot Café and the Golden Nugget. She also worked at Safelight and the casket factory.
She also had adult foster care and took care of her nephew, John, who preceded her in death.
Anna was a Christian and loved to talk Scripture and sing hymns. She knew Jesus as her savior.
Anna loved to sing and loved to dance the polka, especially with her twin, Emma.
She loved country and gospel music and coffee.
Anna is survived by her two daughters, LuAnne (Jim) Larson of Ladysmith and Wendy (Mike) Wright; her sister, Florence Plonty of South Milwaukee and her grandchildren, Josh, Chase, Jena, Jessica, Jennifer, Allison, Stephanie, Chad, Austin and Alexis. She is also survived by 14 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends. She is further survived by her daughter-in-law Dawn Phetteplace and children, Amy, Andreww, Erica and Garrett.
She was preceded in death by her son, Wayne Phetteplace; daughter, Linda Phetteplace; her father, Clarence Caproon; her mother, Genevieve; her brothers, John and Ellsworth; her sisters, Barbara and Hazel and her twin, Emma and son-in-law Mike Wright.
