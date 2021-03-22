Robert Ferr

Robert D. Ferr, 89, of Tony, passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Care & Rehab-Ladysmith.
Robert was born on Aug. 11, 1931, to Joseph and Helen (Cap) Ferr at home on the farm near Tony. He never married.
He liked farming and spent most of his life doing it. He enjoyed fishing and riding his Harley. He also worked at Milwaukee Bedding in Ladysmith and at Tony Feed and Lumber Supply.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Helen Ferr and a brother, Stanley in December 2015.
Robert is survived by his brothers, Joseph (Janet) Ferr, Jr. of Chippewa Falls and Jerry (Marjorie) Ferr of Rice Lake and nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at a later date. Burial will also be held at a later date in Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
