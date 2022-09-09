Marjorie Spangberg

Marjorie Senora Spangberg (nee Gerjets) passed away peacefully on May 14, 2022, surrounded by the comfort of her daughter in Plano, Texas.
A memorial service will be held at Hope Lutheran Church in Ladysmith on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Visitation starting at 10 a.m. with service at 11 a.m.
Marge was born in Ada, MN where she lived until she went to nursing school in 1943 in Fargo, ND, where she made life-long friends. For the last 3 months of her training, she went to Bushnell Military Hospital in Brigham City, Utah. There she met handsome James Spangberg an injured WWII airman. They married in 1946 and lived in Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin. They finally settled in Ladysmith, WI in 1980. She went back to Nursing and ended her career as Head Nurse at the Ladysmith Nursing Home.
Marge was a devoted Lutheran and active member of Hope Lutheran Church. Whether she was baking for the Cookie Walk, coordinating the mitten project, serving at luncheons, contributing to committee work or participating with HLCW she did so with enthusiasm and commitment. She was also involved in civic projects and committees, serving on the town board and HUD.
Her love of handwork showed in her knitting, crocheting, and crewel work.
Marge’s strength of body and character carried her life for 98 years, through many heartaches and joys. She travelled widely with good friend Bernice Dukershein after Jim’s death, and she remained close to the Dukershein family.
She loved growing up in the plains of Minnesota and loved the woods of Wisconsin. Though Marge spent her final years with her daughter and son-in-law in Texas, she missed her life and her friends in Ladysmith. Her family will remember her warmth and generosity, her sense of fun and her independent spirit.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law Nancy Larson, son Jim Spangberg (Anne Marie), her daughter Donna Mullenix (Ed), grandchildren Matt Anderson, Ben Pearce, Zak Pearce (Summer), Amanda MacNeven (Nicole), Megan DeRaleau (Ian) and Codey May, six great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband James, her daughter Joyce Zimmer, her son-in-law Dale Zimmer, her son John Spangberg and Grandson Daryl Anderson. She was the matriarch of both sides of her family as the last surviving member of her generation.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Hope Lutheran Church food pantry.
