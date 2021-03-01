It is with the heaviest of hearts that the family of Earlene Tiegs announces her passing.
Earlene gained her angel's wings on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.
She was known by all as a loving and generous woman. That continues on with her gifts of life as a full organ and tissue donor.
She is a true hero and her gifts of life will continue on in others, holding true to her giving, ever supportive nature.
A full obituary and memorial service details will be posted at a later date.
