Earlene Tiegs

It is with the heaviest of hearts that the family of Earlene Tiegs announces her passing.

Earlene gained her angel's wings on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.

She was known by all as a loving and generous woman. That continues on with her gifts of life as a full organ and tissue donor.

She is a true hero and her gifts of life will continue on in others, holding true to her giving, ever supportive nature.

A full obituary and memorial service details will be posted at a later date.