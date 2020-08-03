David Stearns

David J. Stearns, 56, of Algonquin, Ill., passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, as a result of a motorcycle/truck accident in Illinois.
David was born on Feb. 19, 1964, in St. Cloud, Minn, moving to Ladysmith in 1966. He attended Our Lady of Sorrows grade school, Ladysmith High School and Marquette University, obtaining a Bachelor of Arts Degree in business, furthering his education to obtain a masters degree in business/marketing.
He further originated and owned a financial leasing company, Graphic Arts Capital. Later, with acquisitions and mergers, he became senior vice president of Eng's Commercial Finance of Lisle, Ill.
David is survived by his wife, Carrie; sons, Tyler Stearns of Chicago and Tanner (Kirstine) Stearns of Milwaukee; his father, Bill Stearns of Ladysmith; his brother, Chip Stearns of Missoula, Mont.; his sisterm, Sally Gallenberger of Eden Prairie, Minn.; and his nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Karen Holzem and his brother, Mark Stearns of Truckee, Calif.
At David's request there will be no service.
