Dana Olsen

Dana Robert Olsen, 69, died on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Dana was born on Feb. 1, 1951, in Ladysmith, to Robert and Carol (Lane) Olsen of Hawkins.
He attended Hawkins School and, following graduation, he worked various construction jobs until obtaining the Jolly Inn in Hawkins in the early 1990s.
Dana is survived by his wife, Rebecca, and his sons, Don (Terri) Olsen of Hawkins and Dale (Jessica) Olsen of Ladysmith. He is also survived by many grandchildren, Carissa (Gary), Julie, Ashley, Connor, Tyler, Ashlyn, Colin and Mason, and great-grandchildren, Scout and Harlan. He is further survived by his mother, Carol Olsen, of Ladysmith; brothers, Greg (Bev) Olsen, of Hawkins and Brian Olsen, of Austin, Texas and sister, Susan Olsen, of Toledo, Ohio.
A private family gathering will take place at a later date.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
