William Kearby

William H. Kearby, 86, of Sheldon, died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 at Ladysmith Care Community.
William was born on Oct. 2, 1933, in Green Bay, to Harold and Hepworth Isenring Kearby. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War from 1952 to 1957. In 1956 he married Esther Hauptli in Salina, Kan. William attended UW-Stevens Point and UW-Madison and graduated with a doctorate in forest entomology. He then was a college professor at both Penn State and University Missouri-Columbia.
In 1980, William went into business for himself and ran a Christmas tree farm in Jump River until 2012. He also worked for the Department of Natural Resources from 1985 to 1996. He was a member of Sheldon American Legion Post #316 and New Hope Presbyterian Church in Hannibal.
William is survived by his wife, Esther; his sons, Todd (Theresa) Kearby of Lakeville, Minn. and Mark (Claire) Kearby of Aurora, Ill.; his grandchildren, Luke, Harrison and Emma, all of Aurora, Ill. and his sister, Sandra Daprato of Kissee, Mo.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 21 in the Cameo Room of Ladysmith Care Community with Pastor Beverly Thompson officiating. Friends may call on Saturday at the Cameo Room for an hour prior to the service. Military honors will be provided by Sheldon American Legion Post #316. Burial will be in Oconto at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to the Ladysmith Care Community Activity Fund or Sheldon American Legion Post #316.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family with services.
