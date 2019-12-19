William Kearby

William H. Kearby, 86, of Sheldon, died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 at Ladysmith Care Community. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 21 in the Cameo Room of Ladysmith Care Community with Pastor Beverly Thompson officiating. Friends may call on Saturday at the Cameo Room for an hour prior to the service. Military honors will be provided by Sheldon American Legion Post #316. Burial will be in Oconto at a later date.