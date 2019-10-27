Lillian Bucz

Lillian D. Bucz, 87 years young, lived at the Ladysmith Nursing Home until her death on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.
Born in Glen Flora in 1932 to Stanley and Josephine Galetka, she was one of seven children.
After high school, Lillian moved to Chicago, Ill., where she met and married her late husband, Anthony Bucz. After his passing, Lillian returned to Ladysmith with her children and worked as a secretary at OLS and later, Indianhead Community Action Agency.
She is survived by her son, Tony (Chae Hui) Bucz of Huntsville, Ala.; daughter, Michele McCrea; brother, Larry (Sherry) Galetka; sisters, Evelyn Galetka and Dorothy Duesing, all of Ladysmith, and many nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Edward Galetka and Albert Galetka; her sister, Irene Mikkelsen and sisters-in-law, Ellen Galetka and Mathilda Galetka.
Viewing will be at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith on Tuesday, Oct. 29, beginning at 4 p.m. with the rosary at 7 p.m. There will be a viewing from 10 to 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 31, followed by funeral services at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church.
Burial will be at Tony Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.