Katherine Louise Guest Katherine “Kitty” Guest, age 80, of Rice Lake, was surrounded by her loving family as she found eternal life on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at the Marshfield Medical Center-Rice Lake.
Kitty was born on March 10, 1940 in Worthington, Minn. to Albert and Katherine (Schmidt) Nau. She was raised in Lakefield, Minn. and graduated from Lakefield High School in 1958. She attended the Abbott Hospital School of Nursing in Minneapolis, graduating in 1961, and served as a registered nurse in the children’s unit at Abbott Hospital.
Later she met her future husband, Jim Guest, while serving as a traveling nurse with the American Red Cross. Kitty married Jim in Lakefield in 1969; they made their first home in Bruce and later moved to Ladysmith, where they raised their children and lived for 45 years.
Kitty worked at Rusk County Memorial Hospital Nursing Home in Ladysmith, retiring in 2004 after more than 40 years of nursing service.
She was a longtime member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Ladysmith and served with the Deborah Circle ladies’ church group. She enjoyed cooking, baking, and making homemade jams, playing the piano, card games, traveling and going for rides, and making summer memories at the lake cottage.
Kitty once agreed, with some hesitation, to a whitewater rafting excursion with Jim down the Snake River in Wyoming. She loved celebrating holidays with family and cherished time with her grandchildren and great-granddaughter.
Kitty is survived by her husband, Jim Guest of Rice Lake; two children, Jeff (Cindy) Guest of Chetek and Elizabeth (Ryan) Roecker of North Prairie; three grandchildren, Kayla (Tim) Schewe, James, and Kristen; a great-granddaughter, Aeriana; a brother, Wayne (Carol) Nau of Worthington, Minn.; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant sister.
Special thanks to the staff at Woodstone Senior Living in Rice Lake for providing Kitty with loving care and friendship.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 10, at First Lutheran Church in Rice Lake with interment in the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the funeral service at the church.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.