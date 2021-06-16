Gerald Bocik

Gerald "Jerry" Bocik, 64, of St. Joseph, Minn., passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 12, 2021, with family by his side after a long courageous battle with lung cancer.
Jerry was born July 24, 1956, to George and Martha Bocik in Chicago, Ill. He served in the Marines from 1973-1975. Throughout his working life he had numerous jobs mainly working as a cable lineman. He was very knowledgeable with computers and enjoyed helping anyone who needed theirs fixed.
Jerry is survived by his girlfriend/partner of 26 years, Mary Connelly. He is also survived by four children, Angela, Mitchell, Tiffany and Amanda; four step-children, Doug, Eva, Rhonda and David "DJ"; and 11 grandchildren. He is further survived by his siblings, Donald, George, Jeanne, Barry and Barbara.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Linda and Dolly.
Jerry is going to be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.
A celebration of life will be held in Chicago, Ill., on a later date.
Commented