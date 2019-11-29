Louise Beadles, age 89, passed away on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Ladysmith Care & Rehab.
Louise was born on Feb. 7, 1930, in Princeton, Minn., the daughter of the late Edwin and Mabel (Balfanz) Larson. She graduated from Princeton High School in 1948. On March 25, 1950, she was united in marriage to Allen Beadles in Princeton, Minn. In 1955, they moved to Jump River, where they farmed for many years. Having later divorced, Louise resided in Ladysmith since 1991, where she worked as a personal care worker.
Louise was a member of the First Church of Christ in Ladysmith. She had been an active member of numerous community organizations, including Care Net, Hope Hospice Care Services for Taylor and Rusk Counties and the Red Hat Society of Rusk County. She had also served as a volunteer for several organizations, such as the Time Out Abuse Shelter and Flambeau Valley Arts.
She enjoyed baking desserts and breads; traveling; reading human interest and humorous, anecdotal stories; writing poetry and short stories; entertaining as a clown and visiting people. Above all else, she valued family, friends, and God.
Louise is survived by her children, Gary (Christine) Beadles of Jump River, Laurie (Senon) Medina of Jump River, Bruce Beadles of Wausau and Lynn (Bill) Dohm of Medford and five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Marita Pearson and brothers, Louis, Jerome, Charles, and John, Sr.
A memorial service was held at noon, Friday, Nov. 22, at Church of Christ in Ladysmith, with Pastor Brian Chitwood officiating.
Burial will occur at a later date in Mount Nebo Cemetery in Jump River.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted the family.
