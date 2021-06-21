Dolores Atwood

Dolores Helen Atwood, 90, passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021, at Lake Manor in Ladysmith.
Dolores was born on March 15, 1931, to Gust and Magdalen (Yerken) Dahlvig in Ladysmith. She graduated from Ladysmith High School in 1949. She married Dale Atwood on July 17, 1952. He preceded her in death on June 19, 2020.
She was employed at the Ladysmith library before she was married. She was then a homemaker and raised 5 children. She worked in the home care field for a while and was the treasurer for the town of Stubbs for many years. Dolores was a wonderful cook and her family will always remember the many family dinners and holiday get-togethers. She did a lot of canning every year from the large garden they had. She loved animals and especially dogs.
Dolores enjoyed baking, reading, doing counted cross-stitch, putting together jigsaw puzzles, playing cards and bingo. She also enjoyed watching the birds in their birdfeeder, car rides with her husband and visiting with family. She will be deeply missed by her family.
Dolores is survived by her children, Steve (Therese) of Ladysmith, Tom (Jennifer) of Bruce, Jean Ludka of Ladysmith, Jane (Rick) Sather of Shell Lake, and Jerry (Cara) of Bruce. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gust and Magdalen Dahlvig; her husband, Dale; brothers, Ardell and Joe; her sister, Iverdell; her son-in-law, Ronald Ludka and step-grandson, Christopher Figueroa.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, June 22, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bruce with Father Papi Reddy Yeruva and Deacon Tom Fuhrmann officiating.
Burial was in the St. Mary’s Catholic Church Cemetery.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted with the services.
