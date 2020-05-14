Barbara Geranen

Barbara A. Geranen, 69, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith after years of battling kidney failure.
Barbara was a loved, spunky woman who was hard working and stubborn. She loved her family, hunting, gardening, fishing and helping anyone who needed help.
Born and raised in Merrill, she left the farm to travel to Minneapolis, Minn., where she met her soulmate, Gary Geranen and married him and had their one and only daughter. After many relocations through time, she settled back down in Ladysmith and managed the Hwy. 8 Motel for well over a decade.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Gary; her daughter, Ann (Jason) and her daughters, Hannah and Megan.
Her parents and a brother proceed her in death.
Nash-Jackan Funeral home provided cremation services for the family.
The family asks any memorials or gifts be sent to 420 Edgewood Lane, Ladysmith, WI, 54848 at this time.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be determined by her family.
Commented