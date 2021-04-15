Michael Kincade

Michael D. Kincade, 74, of Ladysmith, died Friday, April 9, 2021, at his home after a fight with pancreatic and prostate cancer. A celebration of life will be held from 4-6 p.m., Monday, April 19, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Mike’s name may be directed to either the American Cancer Society or Hope Hospice. An additional celebration of life will be held in Minnesota in a few weeks