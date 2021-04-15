Michael Kincade

Michael D. Kincade, 74, of Ladysmith, died Friday, April 9, 2021, at his home after a fight with pancreatic and prostate cancer.
Mike was born March 27, 1947, in Menomonie, to Donald and Anna (Styer) Kincade. He married Joan Rothenberger in September 1978.
Mike’s parents moved to St. Paul, Minn., when he was three, and he lived and worked in Minnesota until 2005 when he retired from 31 years of auto transport driving.
Mike and his wife moved to Branson, Mo., where he worked at Silver Dollar City for 11 years. In 2016, he and his wife moved to Ladysmith, and he retired for good.
Mike belonged to the American Legion and the Vietnam Veterans of America. He proudly served in the Vietnam War in the U.S. Army and later served in the Air National Guards.
Mike has four children, Robert (Kathy) of Farmington, Minn., Jeremy (Bonnie) of Watertown, S.D., Connie Kincade (Troy Viegut) of Prescott and Cassandra (Dave) Nelson of Apple Valley, Minn.
Mike and Joan have 10 grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife; children; grandchildren; brothers, Gale (Rose) of Sturgeon Lake, Minn., Greg (Kathy) of Inver Grove Heights, Minn., and Steve of Faribault, Minn.; and sister Jean Haagenson, of Katy, Texas. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Maxine Kincade, many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Thomas.
A celebration of life will be held from 4-6 p.m., Monday, April 19, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Mike’s name may be directed to either the American Cancer Society or Hope Hospice.
An additional celebration of life will be held in Minnesota in a few weeks
