Matthew Gasior, 87, of Thorp, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, surrounded by family at the Marshfield Medical Center, Marshfield. A memorial mass will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 19, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Jump River with Father Vjay Madani officiating. Inurnment will follow in Mount Nebo Cemetery with military rites. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of service Friday at the church.