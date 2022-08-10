Matthew Gasior, 87, of Thorp, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, surrounded by family at the Marshfield Medical Center, Marshfield. He was born on Nov. 9, 1934, in Chicago, Ill., to the late Joseph and Rose (Fiedorowicz) Gasior. When Matt was 2, the family moved to the Sheldon area where he was raised on the family farm. He attended Sunnyside Grade School and Hannibal High School, graduating in 1952.
Matt then served in the United States Air Force from 1953 to 1957, discharged as a Staff Sergeant. He attended basic training in San Francisco, Calif., and received technical training in radar operations in Biloxi, Miss. He was then stationed in Empire, Mich. Matt played basketball in the service against semi pro teams. This is where he met and married Trula Knight in Traverse City, Mich., on March 2, 1957.
After living three years in Cleveland, Ohio, and a short stint in Waukesha, they purchased the family dairy farm between Sheldon and Jump River in 1960. They raised their five children and farmed for 26 years. He then worked for the Taylor County Highway Department for 12 years until his retirement in 1998. They lived in Jump River until their move to Thorp in 2018.
Matt enjoyed trapping, hunting and ice fishing. He also liked to try his luck at the casinos. In his last years he became an avid reader of Clive Cussler novels. But mostly Matt enjoyed time with his family and was very proud of the work ethic and accomplishments that his children and grandchildren have acquired.
Matthew is survived by his wife, Trula (Thorp) of 65 years; son, Mark (Rita) Gasior of Jump River; and daughters Robin (Matt) Sixberry of Owen, Becky (Joe) Webster of Sun City, Ariz., Trenda (Frank) Webster and Rayna (Wade) Sherfield of Gilman. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Matthew, Racey, Michael, Sloan, Emmit, Lane and Cooper and four great-grandchildren; two brothers, Zygmond Gasior of Hawkins and Robert (Connie) of Sheldon.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Josephine Howard and a brother, Edwin in infancy.
A memorial mass will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 19, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Jump River with Father Vjay Madani officiating. Inurnment will follow in Mount Nebo Cemetery with military rites. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of service Friday at the church.
Plombon Funeral Service assisted the family.
