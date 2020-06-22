Martha Peggar

Martha Irene Peggar, 85, of Circleville, Ohio, passed away peacefully on June 20, 2020, with her husband, Vuriel, at her side.
Martha was born the fifth of 12 children on June 28, 1934, in Sheldon. She married Vuriel Peggar on Dec. 24, 1954. They were married for 65 years. They lived in Conrath until they moved to Ohio in 2014 to be with their three daughters.
Martha was devoted to her faith and her loving Lord as well as to her family. She had a beautiful soul and a kind, loving heart toward all people. She especially enjoyed her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. One could often hear her singing or praying throughout the day. She enjoyed her gardens and picking blueberries and raspberries. She loved her porch swing, especially with a child in her lap.
One of Martha’s hobbies was baking with her children and grandchildren. She loved attending church services and worshiping Jesus. Martha touched many lives by her sweet, loving spirit and was truly a gift from God. She will be dearly missed by many.
Martha is survived by her husband, Vuriel; her daughters, Linda (Eric) Gorby of Galloway, Ohio, Hope (John) Tindor of Dover, Ohio and Beth (Berl) Gorby of Circleville, Ohio and her sons, Dean (Susy) Peggar of Chippewa Falls and Nathan (Tammy) of Ladysmith. She is also survived by her brothers, Lloyd, Earl and Nelson and her sisters, Grace, Mary, Alma, Leona and Alta. She was blessed with 14 grandchildren, Tonya, Josiah, Micah, Jonathon, Kara, Christopher, Bethany, Ryan, Robbie, Ricky, Randy, Jason, Jake and Michael as well as 14 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jason and Gladys Martin and her brothers, Lester, Ray and Marlin.
Martha is now at home with the Lord, enjoying the peace of our great God.
A private time for remembrance will be held online for her children. There will be no public or virtual memorial service as of now. The family requests that cards be sent to Vuriel Peggar at Pickaway Manor #22, 392 Clark Dr., Circleville, OH, 43113 as he enjoys receiving mail.
