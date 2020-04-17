James Weisenberger

James “Jim” Marcus Weisenberger, 88, of Ladysmith, died on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Ladysmith Care Community. We all remember Jim as a loving son, husband, father, brother and friend to all. Moreover, he was a man of great integrity, generosity, entrepreneurial spirit and a smile that shined brighter than a full moon!
Jim is survived by his wife, Audrey; five children, Doug (Kim) of Oregon, Mary (Ben) of Onalaska, Sue of Chippewa Falls, Michele (Miguel) of Hickory, N.C., Bob (Cindi) of Eau Claire; and daughter-in-law Nikki of Ladysmith. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, Jeff (Jazmin), Katie (Tom), Zach (Mercedes), Ryan, Marcus (Veronica), Joe, Kate, Luke, Lizzy, Julia, Jack, and Owen; his great-grandchildren, Gideon and Isabelle and his siblings, Margaret of Brookfield, Mary Kay of De Pere, Jeanette of Austin, Texas, Barbara of Bloomington, Minn., John “Jack” of Fall Creek and George of Arcadia. Jim’s parents, Martha Elizabeth and Ralph Nicolas; his son, Mike, and his siblings, Phyllis, Eileen, Joe, and Ralph await him in Heaven.
A burial will be held at Riverside Cemetery on Saturday, April 18, for immediate family only. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows in the future when we can gather and celebrate as a community safely. We very much look forward to hearing your stories when we celebrate Jim’s amazing life.
The Weisenberger family extends their sincerest thanks for your prayers, thoughts, kindness and support during this unprecedented time in history. A special shout out to Ladysmith Care Community employees for their loving care, patience, humor and kindness provided for so many years. We appreciate your essential work more than words can express — THANK YOU!
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a cause near and dear to Jim’s heart — The Ladysmith Lion’s Club Contact through email at vickib62@gmail.com or by mail to PO Box 185 Ladysmith, WI 54848.
A complete obituary will be published in the Ladysmith News closer to the Memorial Mass.
