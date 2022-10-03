Randy L. Saxby, 65, of Ladysmith, died on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Glen Flora.
Randy was born on Oct. 25, 1956, in Freeport, Ill., to Kevin and Marion Saxby.
He loved walking around Ladysmith and enjoyed having conversations with the people he saw around town.
Randy is survived by his brothers, Ronnie Saxby of Ladysmith and Kelvin Saxby of Springfield, Minn., and three sisters, Judy Novakovich of Silver Springs, Fla., Bonnie Jean Saxby of California and Cathy Saxby of Menomonie.
Randy was preceded in death by three brothers, Gary, Elmer and Charles Saxby and two sisters, Betty Jane Saxby and Pat Anderson.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
