Donald Zahorski

Donald Harry Zahorski, 82, of Minneapolis, Minn., passed away on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 in Anchorage, Alaska.
Don was born March 31, 1937, at home, in Strickland, near Weyerhaeuser, to Harry and Jean Zahorski. He graduated from Weyerhaeuser High School in 1955. He married his high school sweetheart, Carole Poplawski, in 1957 and moved to Minneapolis, where they raised six children.
He was employed by Skyline Builders most of his working career. Don enjoyed baseball in his early years and played for the Weyerhaeuser city team. He enjoyed all sporting events. He loved the great outdoors and enjoyed fishing and deer hunting with family and friends. He was a great cook, making his favorite dishes of sauerkraut, pigs in the blanket and spaghetti.
Don and Carole hosted and fed many young people in need of a place to stay, when they came into the cities. Their generosity and hospitality were unending. Most of all he loved his family. He had a remarkable gift of making people laugh with his sense of humor and wit. He never turned down a good time!
Surviving are his five children, Sandra (Mike) Gapinski of Spring Lake Park, Minn., Robert (Ann) of Audubon, Minn., James of Minneapolis, Minn., Jerry (Brenda) of Waverly, Minn. and Ken (Val) of Anoka, Minn., his sisters, Dorothy (Tom) Fahrenholz of Minneapolis, Minn. and Linda (George) Effertz of Ladysmith; his special friend, Gerri Schneck of Anchorage, Alaska; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carole and son, Joel.
A Mass of Christian burial and Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 12, at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Weyerhaeuser with Father Papi officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
Burial will be at the St. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
