Donald Zahorski

Donald Harry Zahorski, 82, of Minneapolis, Minn., passed away on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 in Anchorage, Alaska. A Mass of Christian burial and Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 12, at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Weyerhaeuser with Father Papi officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at the St. Peter and Paul Cemetery.