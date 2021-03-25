Wayne Mabie, 68, of Hawkins, passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021, with his family by his side, at Lakeview Specialty Hospital and Rehab in Waterford.
Wayne was born on Jan. 16, 1953, in Ripon, to Roy and Eva Mabie. While growing up, Wayne lived in Montana; Ely, Minn.; Detroit, Mich. and Kennan and Catawba. He graduated from Phillips High School in 1972. On June 26, 1976, he married the love of his life, Peggy “Peg” (Quinn). Wayne and Peggy made their home in Hawkins, where they lived for 45 years and raised their family.
Wayne worked at JELD-WEN (NORCO) for 40 years and retired in 2014. He also served on the Hawkins Town Board for many years. He loved to be outdoors, cutting wood, hunting and riding ATV. He also was an avid sports fan, supporting his children and grandchildren throughout the years, as well as watching or listening to his favorite professional and college teams, the Brewers, Packers and Badgers. One of Wayne’s greatest joys in life was spending time with his family, especially being a “big kid” with his grandchildren. Anyone that knew Wayne, would say he was a very hard-working man and always willing to lend a helping hand.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Peggy; son, Ben (Jenn) of Hawkins; daughter, Jennifer (Steve) Barg of Holmen; daughter, April (Jason) Anderson of Cadott; seven grandchildren, Lizzy, Tiffany, Landon, Wyatt, Sawyer, Oliver and Andrew; step-mom, Kathryn Mabie; four brothers, Gary (Linda), Kenny, Lon (Beth) and Ted; many nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, cousins and good friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, April 9, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith. A visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, April 8, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home and one hour before the service on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, please consider planting a tree in memory of Wayne.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is overseeing the arrangements.
