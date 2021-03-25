Wayne Mabie, 68, of Hawkins, passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021, with his family by his side, at Lakeview Specialty Hospital and Rehab in Waterford. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, April 9, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith. A visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, April 8, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home and one hour before the service on Friday.