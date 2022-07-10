David Keach

David L. Keach, 85, passed away suddenly at home, on Thursday, July 7, 2022, after an extensive heart surgery one week earlier.
Dave was born on Feb. 20, 1937, in Ladysmith to Howard and Velma (Thorpe) Keach. He grew up in Hawkins as an only child. He graduated from high school and married Shirley Karis on July 7, 1964. Together, Dave and Shirley raised two boys born to this marriage. They later divorced. Dave met Jan Holmstrom and the two hit it off! They were married on Aug. 3, 1991, at Dobie. Little did Dave know that along with Jan, came five grown children and four with spouses. His family greatly expanded.
Dave and Jan both came from farming backgrounds and loved to plant and tend their large gardens. They both enjoyed fresh home grown vegetables and shared with many, along with canning and preserving. As well as owning and operating his own farm, Dave also had various jobs after his farming days. He was an assistant farm manager for a Jerome turkey farm for approximately five years, drove a medical transport van, meals on meals and lastly, worked at Menards. At age 80, Dave decided to "officially retire."
Along with gardening, Dave had several hobbies. For many years he and Jan camped and fished on the weekends "up north" with their camping group. They always had a Friday night fish fry when they were "up north." Dave did a little wood crafting in his spare time. He also spent hours cracking black walnuts from their tree in the yard and donated the walnuts to the St. Joseph's Catholic Church Christmas Bazaar.
Dave loved the socializing and camaraderie with visiting Ruby's Food Distribution on Saturday mornings and would bring food back and share with others and the whole family. He was known for his Saturday morning early rising to get the bread dough going for Jan's famous cinnamon rolls.
He is survived by his wife, Jan of Barron; sons, Scott Keach of Lenexa, Kan., and Chris (Sierra) Keach of Ladysmith; step-children, Debby (Roger) Gardner, Danny (Linda) Holmstrom, Bonnie (Brian) Chermack, all of Barron, and Becky (Brad) Knutson of Dallas, Wis.; six grandchildren, Caiti, Cooper, Caralie, Meghan, Khloe and Kylie; 11 step-grandchildren, Ryan, Rheanna, Bethany, Kari, Holly, Raelene, Raquel, Ralicia, Brady, Stefanie and Laura; 17 great-grandchildren, Ryker, Ellie, Liam, Nathaniel, Noah, Abbie, Riley, Reece, Reid, Easton, Emmitt, Evan, Retta, Rollie, Romaine Daniel, Cleo Mae, Ellie Grace and three more on the way; numerous cousins and other family and friends.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents; step-son, Ronnie Holmstrom; brothers-in-law, Bernard Penzkover and Richard Featherly; and sister-in-law, Barbara Featherly.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 13, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Ed Anderson officiating with Father Chandra. Burial will be in Wayside Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. at the church. Lunch will follow immediately after the funeral.
Skinner Funeral Home of Rice Lake is serving the family.
