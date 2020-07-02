Darwyn Nelson, Sr.

Darwyn G. Nelson, Sr., 78, of Ladysmith, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at his home, with his son and good friend, Rose Marten, by his side.
Darwyn retired from the U.S. Air Force after 22 years of service as an aircraft mechanic. He loved to hunt and fish.
He is survived by his son, Darwyn Nelson, Jr. of Ladysmith; daughter, Teri (Kevin) Rudesill of Ladysmith; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; his sisters, Shirley Simonson of Cameron and Elinda Van Wey of Ladysmith; his brother, Lenard (Jessie) Nelson of Tony; his sister-in-law, Janet Nelson; several nieces and nephews and many friends.
There will be a get-together for family and friends at a later date.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
