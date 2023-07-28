Violet Oldeen, of Ladysmith, passed away on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at the age of 81.
Vi was born on March 8, 1942, to James and Sylvia Tom. She was raised on a farm and graduated from Winter High School in 1960. That same year she married her husband of 58 years, Richard Oldeen.
Vi worked for years at Lampert Yards in Ladysmith. She enjoyed many different hobbies, such as woodworking, painting, photography, crocheting/sewing to name a few, and created wonderful crafts for friends and family.
Vi was preceded in death by her sister, Marie and her husband, Richard.
She is survived by daughter, Renatta; son , Jim (Linda); four grandchildren, Stephanie, Katrina, Mitchell and Olivia and five great-grandchildren, Baylor, Lilly, Kip, Kaden and Bryar Maye. She is also survived by her brother, Jim (Sandy).
Vi was a sweet and compassionate woman with a generous heart. She will be missed dearly by her family and friends who she cherished very much.
A celebration of life will be held from 1-4 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 2, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith.
