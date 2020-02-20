Terry Lynn Martindale, 73, of Bruce, died on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at his home under the care of Lakeview Medical Center Hospice.
Terry was born on Dec. 12, 1946, in Ladysmith, to Harold and Maxine (Stevens) Martindale.
He graduated from Bruce High School in 1965. He lived in the Madison area for 35 years before retiring in 2004. He moved back to Bruce in June of 2019.
Terry married Jacki Phillips in 1968. They had two children, Meagan Strobl of Lodi and Mathew (Heather) Martindale of DeForest and two grandchildren. He and Jacki later divorced. On Dec. 15, 2007, he married his high school sweetheart, Sally Stone, who survives. He is also survived by his twin sister, Mary (Larry) Stehburger of Dallas; step-sons, Keith (Laurie) Jennings of Garland, Texas, Jay (Jennifer) Jennings of Black River Falls and Scott (Laurie) Jennings of Hatfield; niece, Jenny and nephew, Jeff (Sandy) Potter of Exeland and many cousins.
Funeral services were held on Wednesday, Feb., 12, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce with Rev. David Willingham officiating.
Burial will be at a later date in Bruce Cemetery between his parents.
