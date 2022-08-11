Gregory “Greg” Beebe, age 68, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, surrounded by his family at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, MN after a brief, hard fought battle with cancer. A Memorial Service was held for Greg on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 11 a.m.at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services (728 S Knowles Ave) in New Richmond.