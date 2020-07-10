Kathleen Shimko

Kathleen Marion Shimko (nee Zajec), passed away on May 3, 2020. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 25, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, in Ladysmith, with Rev. Craig Zandi officiating. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., Friday, July 24, at St. John’s Lutheran Church and again from 10 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the church. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery.