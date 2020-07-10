Kathleen Shimko

Kathleen Marion Shimko (nee Zajec), passed away on May 3, 2020.
Kathy was born to Virginia E. Stapleton and Stanley J. Zajec on April 15, 1936, in Ladysmith. She was raised by her grandparents.
As a child, Kathy desired to become a schoolteacher and while she did not attend college, she did work as a teacher’s aide. She was an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, volunteering in the kitchen, a member of the Ladies Aid, taught Vacation Bible School, Sunday School, was a part of the quilting group, regularly attended Bible studies and more.
At home, Kathy loved her flowers and gardening. When the children were young, she canned hundreds of quarts of vegetables from her large and diverse garden, slowly converting it into a flower garden. She loved looking at the vibrant colors as she and Marty would sit by the dining room window admiring the flowers and the birds visiting their bird feeders.
Kathy enjoyed genealogy, sharing stories from her life and the many people who came before her. Her love of quilting, knitting, and crocheting was made evident in the quilts, comforters, sweaters, hats, mittens and other projects for family and friends. She tried to create a quilt for every grandchild and great-grandchild. She even made patriotic themed quilts for her two Navy veteran sons and other Veterans.
She and Marty loved to travel as they took their children camping throughout the U.S. During their retirement, their traveling continued, including visiting family wherever they resided.
Kathy is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Martin A., and five children, Wendy (Fred) Mosier of St. Charles, Ill., Peggy Shimko (Steve Kingery) of Eagan, Minn., Martin E. (Joe Stuer) Shimko of Coon Rapids, Minn. and Ken (Roberta) Shimko of Fall Creek and Tim (Tina) Shimko of Hudson. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son, Mark Shimko.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 25, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, in Ladysmith, with Rev. Craig Zandi officiating. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., Friday, July 24, at St. John’s Lutheran Church and again from 10 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the church.
Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
