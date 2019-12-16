Alice Sokolowski, 93, of Ladysmith, died on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 in her home 10 days after having hip surgery. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, Dec. 20, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith with Father Inna Pothireddy officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time on Friday at the church. Burial will be in the Spring at Hillcrest Cemetery in Hawkins.