Alice Sokolowski, 93, of Ladysmith, died on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 in her home 10 days after having hip surgery.
Alice was born in Chicago, Ill., on Sept. 30, 1926 to Sofia and Michael Kuzmuk. She and her late husband, Tony Sokolowski, of Hawkins, left Chicago in the 1980s to retire in the area her husband was raised in.
Alice worked for 25 years as an executive secretary for the owner of Cook Chocolate Company that produced “The World’s Finest Chocolate” and also for her late husband’s cabinet business.
She loved flower gardening; helping cultivate the prize award-winning dahlias her late husband had been so passionate about. She was an exceptional cook and loved baking along with her lifelong friend and companion Mary Frankfourth of Ladysmith, distributing their delicacies to neighbors, friends and church functions.
Alice is survived by her daughters, Patricia “Cookie” (Mark) Muehler of Homer Glen, Ill., Darlene (Dwight) Butler of Yorktown, Va. and Diane Van Sickle of Fox Lake, Ill. and 13 grandchildren.
A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, Dec. 20, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith with Father Inna Pothireddy officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time on Friday at the church.
Burial will be in the Spring at Hillcrest Cemetery in Hawkins and a notice will be published in the Ladysmith News at that time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Alice’s name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America at alzfdn.org.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Commented